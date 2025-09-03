GST reforms: List of items that have received GST rate cut

The GST Council on Wednesday approved a two-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent, which will be implemented from September 22. GST revenue for the month of September is 26% higher than that reported in the same month a year ago. (iStockphoto) (MINT_PRINT)

"We've reduced the slabs. There shall be only two slabs, and we are also addressing the issues of compensation cess," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced after the 56th GST Council meeting.

“These reforms have been carried out with a focus on the common man. Every tax on the common man's daily use items has gone through a rigorous review and in most cases the rates have come down drastically,” she added.

GST rate: Items under 0%



- 33 Life-saving drugs and medicines, Cancer medicines, Medication for rare diseases,

-Individual life insurance, Health policies

-Maps, Charts, Globes, Pencils, Sharpeners, Crayons, Pastels, Exercise Books, Notebooks, Eraser

GST rate: Items under 5%



-Hair oil, Shampoo, Toothpaste, Toilet soap, Tooth brush, Shaving cream

-Butter, Ghee, Cheese & dairy spreads, Namkeens, Utensils

-Feeding bottles, napkins for babies and clinical diapers

-Sewing machines and parts

-Thermometer, Medical grade oxygen, All diagnostic kits and reagents, Glucometer and test strip

-Corrective spectacles

-Tractor tyres, parts, tractors

-Specified bio-pesticides, Micro-Nutrients

-Drip irrigation system and sprinklers

-Agricultural, horticultural or forestry machines for soil preparation

GST rate: Items under 18%



-Petrol & Petrol Hybrid, LPG, CNG Cars (not exceeding 1200 cc & 4000 mm)

-Diesel & Diesel Hybrid Cars (not exceeding 1500 cc & 4000 mm)

-3 Wheeled Vehicles

-Motorcycles (350 cc & below)

-Motor Vehicles for transport of goods

-Air Conditioners

-Televisions (above 32″) including LED & LCD TVs

-Monitors & Projectors

-Dish Washing Machines

GST rate: Items under 40%



- Pan masala, Cigarettes, Gutka, Chewing Tobacco, Bidis

- Aerated waters containing added sugar or flavour, Caffeinated beverages, Non-alcoholic beverages

- Motorcycles exceeding 350 cc, yachts