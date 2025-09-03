'For the common man...': PM Modi welcomes GST Council’s approval of two-tier structure reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the introduction of the new two-tier Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, set to take effect from September 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(AFP)

In a post on X, the PM Modi said, "During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST.

The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy."

Modi noted that the GST Council, which includes representatives from both the Union and state governments, has given its collective approval to the proposals.

"Glad to state that @GST_Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth.

The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses," he said.