Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

'For the common man...': PM Modi welcomes GST Council’s approval of two-tier structure reforms

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 03, 2025 10:44 pm IST

Narendra Modi said GST Council, which includes representatives from both the Uniona nd state governments, has given its collective approval to the proposals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the introduction of the new two-tier Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure, set to take effect from September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(AFP)

In a post on X, the PM Modi said, "During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST.

The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy."

Modi noted that the GST Council, which includes representatives from both the Union and state governments, has given its collective approval to the proposals.

"Glad to state that @GST_Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth.

The wide ranging reforms will improve lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses," he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'For the common man...': PM Modi welcomes GST Council’s approval of two-tier structure reforms
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On