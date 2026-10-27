Apple gives the new iPad mini significant updates, as component prices catch up

The iPad mini is growing up, not just with the generational specs uptick and the inevitable price tag inflation, but also in terms of screen size. Apple has given the newest iPad mini, which is the 8th generation, the A20 Pro chip to bring parity with the latest iPhone 18 Pro lineup, and also a slightly larger 8.5-inch display instead off an 8.3-inch display while keeping the overall footprint largely similar. This is also a new OLED display, the first time this display tech has figured in this tablet, and twice as bright as the screen it succeeds.

The new Acoustic Display has specially designed woofers paired through the display to reproduce deeper bass. (Official photo)

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The newest iPad mini follows the previous generational update that came about in late 2024, with the iPad mini that was powered by the A17 Pro chip.

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“iPad mini is beloved for its fantastic portability, performance, and display by a wide range of users, from creators and small business owners to doctors, field service workers, and gamers,” said Dave Pakula, Apple’s vice president of Hardware Engineering. “With a remarkably thinner and lighter design, a stunning new OLED display, the incredibly powerful A20 Pro, and water and dust resistance, the new iPad mini is a huge leap forward for users who love having the full iPad experience in the palm of their hand.”

The iPad mini now comes in two colours, Midnight and Starlight, but it is a much more elaborate portfolio this time around. Three storage options to choose from, that is 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Prices start at ₹82,900 for the Wi-Fi only spec with the standard glass display and ₹1,00,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version which works with eSIMs. Apple is extending the Nano-texture matte glass option to the newest iPad—this will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage options. Prices start at ₹1,06,900 for the Nano-texture glass option as against ₹94,900 for the standard glass.

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{{^usCountry}} For context, the 7th generation iPad mini had launched in India at that time, for ₹49,900 onwards for the Wi-Fi version and ₹64,900 for the Wi-Fi + cellular version. This is indicative of significant supply chain and component inflation, which has seen smartphones, tablets and computing devices across brands, become more expensive as the year has progressed. Some brands have gone through multiple rounds of price revisions to factor in for a higher bill of materials that underlines every phone they make. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For context, the 7th generation iPad mini had launched in India at that time, for ₹49,900 onwards for the Wi-Fi version and ₹64,900 for the Wi-Fi + cellular version. This is indicative of significant supply chain and component inflation, which has seen smartphones, tablets and computing devices across brands, become more expensive as the year has progressed. Some brands have gone through multiple rounds of price revisions to factor in for a higher bill of materials that underlines every phone they make. {{/usCountry}}

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The Nano-texture, which adds a matte layer, is better for viewing in certain scenarios where reflections may otherwise create a hindrance. Great for reading, working while travelling or in an office with overhead lighting reflecting off screens, and anywhere outdoors. However, children who may handle an iPad somewhat less carefully would end up scratching the matte layer. Creatives may notice a slightly dull nature of colours, in case they are looking for colour accuracy.

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There is a very neat display-based wizardry in the form of an Acoustic Display. It refers to specially designed woofers that are paired through the display to reproduce what Apple says is deeper bass and more volume. Custom tweeters are hidden between the glass and aluminium enclosure for clearer higher frequencies. Apple says the Acoustic Display has a sealed enclosure, which allows the iPad mini to achieve the IP67 dust and water resistance capabilities.

It is a big step forward in terms of performance, with Apple skipping an iPad mini refresh in 2025. The 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip has a 7-core GPU with Neural Accelerators in each GPU core and an up to 6-core CPU depending on which variant you buy. This means the smallest iPad in the line-up is fully capable with the current Apple Intelligence and Siri AI suite. The in-house Apple Silicon includes the N1 wireless networking chip, which means the iPad mini is Wi-Fi 8, Bluetooth 6 and Thread ready. The cellular variants will have the C2 modem, also used in the global versions of the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max (except the variants sold in the US market).

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There is a 12-megapixel camera at the back, and a 12-megapixel camera at the front with Centre Stage to keep you in the middle of the frame during video calls. However, the FaceTime front-facing camera is now landscape aligned instead of portrait aligned, which means you’ll be looking straighter at the screen during video calls. The USB-C connector, Touch ID fingerprint detection, support for Apple Pencil with USB-C and Apple Pencil Pro, as well as support for Apple Pay, continue.

The iPad mini will be up for pre-orders in India later this week, on October 28, and will go on sale from November 6.