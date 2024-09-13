Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts today at 5:30 pm, available offers, EMI, cashback, discounts
Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts at 5:30 pm and offers will be available such as instant cashback, discounts on older phones, and no-cost EMI plans
Pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 16 series will open from 5:30 pm today on Friday, September 13, 2024, with the phones being available from September 20.
What are the pre-order offers available for the iPhone 16 Series?
iPhone 16 series customers can get an instant cashback of ₹5,000 from a few select banks, which includes American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.
Apple offers a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of three and six months.
Also Read: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch's fresh statement on allegations against her: 'False and malicious'
Customers can also get up to ₹67,500 for exchanging an older iPhone model, which will be adjusted with the price of the new device.
Apart from all this, Apple also offers a three-month subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade at zero extra cost if you buy a new iPhone.
What is the pricing for the iPhone 16 series in India?
iPhone 16
128GB storage: ₹79,900
256GB storage: ₹89,900
512GB storage: ₹1,09,900
iPhone 16 Plus
128GB storage: ₹89,900
256GB storage: ₹99,900
512GB storage: ₹1,19,900
Also Read: What was the key to Bill Gates' and Microsoft's success? He says it was his focus on…
iPhone 16 Pro
128GB storage: ₹1,19,900
256GB storage: ₹1,29,900
512GB storage: ₹1,49,900
1TB storage: ₹1,69,900
iPhone 16 Pro Max
256GB storage: ₹1,44,900
512GB storage: ₹1,64,900
1TB storage: ₹1,84,900
What offers are available on previous generation models?
Apple has cut prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 by ₹10,000, and has completely discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.
The company is also giving instant cashback of ₹4,000 on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and ₹3,000 on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
Apple also gives a ₹2,500 cashback for the iPhone SE.
All these offers can be availed on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.
Apart from that, no-cost EMI plans for up to six months are also available for older-generation iPhone models.
Also Read: WhatsApp Business new verified badge and AI tools: All you need to know