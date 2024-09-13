Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts today at 5:30 pm, available offers, EMI, cashback, discounts

Pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 16 series will open from 5:30 pm today on Friday, September 13, 2024, with the phones being available from September 20. The Apple iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US. iOS 18 will be available on September 16 for over 25 iPhone models, including iPhone SE (2nd generation). (Bloomberg)

What are the pre-order offers available for the iPhone 16 Series?

iPhone 16 series customers can get an instant cashback of ₹5,000 from a few select banks, which includes American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Apple offers a no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plan of three and six months.

Customers can also get up to ₹67,500 for exchanging an older iPhone model, which will be adjusted with the price of the new device.

Apart from all this, Apple also offers a three-month subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade at zero extra cost if you buy a new iPhone.

What is the pricing for the iPhone 16 series in India?

iPhone 16

128GB storage: ₹79,900

256GB storage: ₹89,900

512GB storage: ₹1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus

128GB storage: ₹89,900

256GB storage: ₹99,900

512GB storage: ₹1,19,900

iPhone 16 Pro

128GB storage: ₹1,19,900

256GB storage: ₹1,29,900

512GB storage: ₹1,49,900

1TB storage: ₹1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max

256GB storage: ₹1,44,900

512GB storage: ₹1,64,900

1TB storage: ₹1,84,900

What offers are available on previous generation models?

Apple has cut prices of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 by ₹10,000, and has completely discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

The company is also giving instant cashback of ₹4,000 on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and ₹3,000 on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Apple also gives a ₹2,500 cashback for the iPhone SE.

All these offers can be availed on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

Apart from that, no-cost EMI plans for up to six months are also available for older-generation iPhone models.

