Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch's fresh statement on allegations against her: 'False and malicious'

Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch said that she has adhered to all disclosure and recusal guidelines set by the markets regulator. This comes as Madhabi Puri Buch has been criticized by Hindenburg Research and opposition political parties over alleged conflicts of interest in investigations involving Adani Group and other corporations. Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. (PTI)

"Madhabi has never dealt with any file involving Agora Advisory, Agora Partners, the Mahindra Group, Pidilite, Dr Reddy’s, Alvarez and Marsal, Sembcorp, Visu Leasing or ICICI Bank at any stage after her joining SEBI," the statement said.

Since joining SEBI as a whole time member in 2017, Madhabi Puri Buch consistently disclosed her shareholding in Agora Advisory, the statement noted adding that she has also transparently declared her shareholding in Agora Partners.

It added, “As evident from the above facts and the communications from the companies, the allegations are completely false, malicious and defamatory.”

On the allegation of rental income, the Buchs said, “There have been questions raised regarding the rental income received from a property owned by Madhabi and Dhaval. The property was leased out in the normal course. As it turned out subsequently, the lessee happened to be an associate of Wockhardt, a listed company which had come under investigation. Madhabi has not dealt with any files related to Wockhardt.”