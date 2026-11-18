Apple Maps is getting its biggest overhaul in India in years, with the navigation platform adding enhanced natural language guidance, clearer lane directions, dual-language labels for place names, and route planning for public transport and railways. The update will also bring 3D renderings of more than 300 landmarks and augmented reality (AR) overlays for walking directions.

Apple Maps adds enhanced natural language guidance, dual-language labels and 3D landmarks. (Official image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The significant update to Apple Maps in India comes shortly after Apple rolled out iOS 27 enhancements, including expanded natural language search for route preferences and a Parked Car widget in Smart Stack. It also builds on existing capabilities such as Suggested Places and route planning with up to 15 stops.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“Apple Maps is the best way to explore and navigate the world, and we are excited to bring an enhanced Maps experience to even more users with today’s rollout of the new map in India,” said Max Muller, Apple’s vice president of Apple Maps.

The update marks Apple's renewed push to compete with Google Maps and Indian navigation apps such as MapmyIndia's Mappls. The new Apple Maps experience in India supports English and Hindi, as well as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia and Urdu.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The new map offers some of our users’ favourite features like Look Around and AR Walking Directions, but we’ve also designed the map for India’s specific navigation needs, including enhanced Natural Language Guidance and customised dual-language labels, making it easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they’re going,” Muller said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The new map offers some of our users’ favourite features like Look Around and AR Walking Directions, but we’ve also designed the map for India’s specific navigation needs, including enhanced Natural Language Guidance and customised dual-language labels, making it easier than ever for users to find the places they love and get to where they’re going,” Muller said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

At the heart of the update is an enhanced version of Natural Language Guidance, which accounts for the fact that many roads in India lack formal signage. Instead, it relies on recognisable landmarks and other real-world cues to help users navigate. Apple Maps will now tailor its voice guidance accordingly, with directions such as “Turn right after the petrol pump” or references to nearby landmarks.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Road signs across India are often written in English and a local language. Apple is adopting a similar dual-language approach for map labels, which will be based on the language a user's device is set to and the local language of the region. For instance, a user whose device is set to English will see labels in both Hindi and English when viewing the Delhi area, and in Marathi and English when looking at Mumbai.

Navigation platforms do not publish exact country-level monthly active user (MAU) numbers for India, making their market share difficult to establish. Estimates are therefore based on smartphone operating system market share, app download milestones and ecosystem reach.

Google is believed to be the undisputed market leader, given Android's dominance in India. The latest data from research firm StatCounter shows Android accounting for 94.84% of the smartphone operating system market in India, giving Google Maps a strong foundation. Meanwhile, MapmyIndia's November 2026 figures show its consumer navigation app Mappls has surpassed 45 million downloads in India.

Beyond driving: Guidance for walking, public transport

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The refreshed Apple Maps experience will bring greater visual detail to roads, buildings, landmarks and commercial centres. More than 300 landmarks across India will also be rendered in 3D.

Users will be able to virtually explore Indian streets through Look Around, which offers high-resolution, interactive street-level photography. For pedestrians, Apple Maps will offer AR Walking Directions, allowing users to raise their iPhone to scan surrounding buildings and see step-by-step directional cues overlaid on the real-world view through the camera.

Public transport coverage across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune will allow users to find nearby transit stations, pin favourite routes and receive notifications when it is time to get off at their stop. Apple Maps will also support Indian Railways route planning, with journey guidance similar to that available for public transport.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cyclists will also get dedicated route information on the refreshed Apple Maps, including elevation details, notifications about dedicated bike lanes and warnings about potential hazards such as stairs.