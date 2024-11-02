Menu Explore
Apple to buy photo editing app maker Pixelmator. What changes for users?

ByHT News Desk
Nov 02, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Pixelmator acquisition enhances Apple's lineup of editing tools and allows the photo-editing app to reach a wider audience.

Apple Inc. has decided to acquire Pixelmator, a software company known for its popular photo-editing app.

Apple to acquire Pixelmator to enhance photo editing tools in its ecosystem (Pixelmator)
Apple to acquire Pixelmator to enhance photo editing tools in its ecosystem (Pixelmator)

Pixelmator announced the development on its blog on Friday, revealing that its team, based in Lithuania, will join Apple. Founded 17 years ago by brothers Saulius and Aidas Dailide, Pixelmator creates apps for Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Apple and Pixelmator have had a close relationship, with Apple frequently showcasing Pixelmator’s software in its events, including a recent iPad event.

Apple’s buy targets Adobe’s Photoshop

Pixelmator’s main app, Pixelmator Pro, offers advanced editing features similar to Adobe’s Photoshop and Illustrator, utilising tools like layers and vectors. It also integrates Apple-specific technologies like iCloud, Shortcuts, and the iPad Pencil.

Pixelmator Pro is priced at $50 on Mac, while a standard iPad and iPhone version costs $10. A Photomator app is also available across Apple devices.

What changes for Apple users?

This acquisition brings a high-end photo editing tool to Apple’s lineup, marking its first since discontinuing Aperture, its Photoshop competitor, nearly a decade ago.

Recently, Apple has launched pro-level apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on the iPad through subscriptions.

“We’ve been inspired by Apple since day one,” Pixelmator said, adding that the acquisition will help it reach a broader audience.

Will Apple kill Pixelmator apps?

However, users are concerned about the apps’ future.

Apple could integrate Pixelmator features, like its superior Repair tool, into the Photos app and discontinue the rest. But there’s hope Apple will keep Pixelmator as a standalone app, as it did with Shazam after acquiring it in 2018.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
