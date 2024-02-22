 Interested in artificial intelligence? Perplexity AI CEO's advice for freshers - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Interested in artificial intelligence? Perplexity AI CEO's advice for freshers

Interested in artificial intelligence? Perplexity AI CEO's advice for freshers

ByHT News Desk
Feb 23, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas told freshers that this is the best way to decide what career you want to pursue.

Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI Aravind Srinivas asserted that when it comes to deciding what you should do in your career, you must follow your heart. Reflecting on his own journey, the CEO of the artificial intelligence-powered search startup, said that when he was studying electrical engineering in IIT Madras in 2014, he asked a professor if he could help him to research on AI as he was extremely passionate about it.

Perplexity AI's CEO Aravind Srinivas is seen.
Perplexity AI's CEO Aravind Srinivas is seen.

He told freshers that this is the best way to decide what career you want to pursue. Advising, freshers who want to work in AI, Aravind Srinivas told Moneycontrol that anyone who wants to do it must “follow their heart.”

“Don't look at markets and decide, you know, don't see, oh, the market wants a sales analyst product. I'm going to build it. If you don't even care about sales, like why do you build an AI for sales? Build what you care about and what you would use because the first user of your product has to be yourself,” he said.

He continued, "Nobody cares about your product that you're building in the beginning other than you and your co-founders. And it's hard to care about something if you don't actually like it. So follow your heart and get some users, and then the market will automatically guide you to building something that has some commercial value. So, that's the right order rather than following the market and then trying to like it."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

