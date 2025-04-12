Are banks open or closed today, April 12? Check details here

Banks will remain closed on Saturday, April 12, 2025, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule. Since April 12 falls on the second Saturday, banking services will be unavailable.(File)

Banks usually operate on the first and third Saturdays of each month, while the second and fourth Saturdays are non-working days. Since April 12 falls on the second Saturday, banking services will be unavailable.

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three categories: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and account-closing holidays.

April 12 has been marked as a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs transactions involving cheques and promissory notes. Hence, such services will not be available on this day.

You can avail of online services

Despite bank holidays, customers can continue to access online banking services nationwide, ensuring uninterrupted and convenient financial transactions.

During these holidays, users can initiate fund transfers through NEFT/RTGS forms, request demand drafts, and submit chequebook applications. Card-related services for credit, debit, and ATM cards remain accessible. Additionally, customers can carry out tasks such as updating account details, setting up standing instructions, and applying for lockers through digital platforms.

Further bank holidays in April 2025

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti and various regional New Year celebrations such as Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year, etc.

April 15 (Tuesday) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu.

April 18 (Friday)— Good Friday

April 21 (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in Tripura for Garia Puja.

April 29 (Tuesday) – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti

April 30 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti