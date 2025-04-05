Bank holidays in April: Are banks closed today? Check details

The banks across India are typically closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month, however, since today, April 5, is the first Saturday, the banks across India will remain open for transactions and other banking activities and needs except for Telangana. On April 10, which is a Thursday, the banks will remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti in most states(File/REUTERS)

In Telangana, the banks will remain closed today in view of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday, according to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India.

On the first and third Saturdays of the month, the banks function normally.

Other bank holidays in April

On April 10, which is a Thursday, the banks will remain closed for Mahavir Jayanti in most of the states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat and more.

Another major holiday that will see banks closed in most states is on April 14 on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Tamil New Year and Bohag Bihu. On April 15, banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh in view of Bengali New Year, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu. Banks in Assam will remain closed on April16 too for Bihu.

On April 18, banks almost across India will be closed for Good Friday.

In Tripura, banks will be closed on April 21 for Garia Puja and on April 29, banks in Himachal will be closed for Parshuram Jayanti. In Karnataka, banks will remain closed on April 30 for Akshaya Tritiya.

On public holidays, banking services can still be accessed online across the country for making transactions or other banking needs.