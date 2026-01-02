Bajaj Auto exports outpace India sales for first time in nearly three years

Bajaj Auto Ltd.'s exports outpaced India sales for the first time in at least three years, amid a revival abroad and muted demand at home. The Bajaj Auto HQ in Pune. Bajaj Auto is a rare Indian two-wheeler maker which has equally robust global and local operations. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

Domestic sales of the Pulsar maker rose 4% year-on-year to 1,69,373 units last month, even as exports surged 25% over the year-ago period to 2,00,436 units, according to an exchange filing on Friday (2 January 2026).

The last time such an “inversion” of sorts was recorded was in November 2022, when local sales stood at 1,52,716 units and exports stood at 1,53,836 units. 2022 was also the year when exports outpaced local sales for the full year.

Auto sales in December 2025: Bajaj Auto India 2W sales up 3% YoY at 1,32,228 units

2W exports up 24% YoY at 1,78,125 units

Total 2W sales up 14% YoY at 3,10,353 units

India 3W sales up 9% YoY at 37,145 units

India 3W exports up 32% YoY at 22,311 units

Total 3W sales up 17% YoY at 59,456 units Essentially, Bajaj Auto's sales received an exports boost last month, even as domestic demand was largely muted.

After a slower start to the year in January-March, Bajaj Auto's exports picked up significantly in the second half of the year, so much so that the Latin American region recorded its best ever quarterly performance in July-September. That more than made up for muted demand in Nigeria.

KTM exports, which had evaporated earlier in the year due to insolvency, are seeing signs of revival post-acquisition by Bajaj Auto.

Still, India sales left much to be desired.

The domestic numbers showed significant variance, peaking at roughly 3.25 lakh units in September but dropping to ~1.69 lakh units in December, as the year-end inventory correction took place.