 Bank Holidays 2024: Are banks open today on Basant Panchami? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Bank Holidays 2024: Are banks open today on Basant Panchami?

Bank Holidays 2024: Are banks open today on Basant Panchami?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Bank holidays 2024: Will the banks be closed today due to Basant Panchami?

Banks are closed in Tripura capital Agartala, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on the occasion of Basant Panchami that is being celebrated on Wednesday, February 14. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays list, the banks are closed only in these three cities due to the festive occasion. In Manipur's capital Imphal, banks will be closed on the occasion of Lui-Ngai-Ni.

There are a total of eight bank holidays in the month of February, including the weekends . The banks were closed in Manipur's capital Imphal on February 10 due to Losar. There will be bank holiday in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur on February 19 on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Mizoram capital Aizawl and Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar will observe bank holiday on February 20 due to statehood day. Itanagar will also have a bank holiday on February 26 due to Nyokum.

Besides this, the second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays are observed as bank holidays.

There are a total of eight bank holidays in the month of February, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.
There are a total of eight bank holidays in the month of February, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami is an important Hindu festival and is celebrated on the first day of spring, the fifth day of the month of Magha. Also known as Vasant Panchami, it also marks the beginning of preparations for Holi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is known as the festival of love and is celebrated every year on February 14. The celebrations for the day of love begin a week before, starting with Rose Day and ending with Kiss Day.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On