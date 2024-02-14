Bank Holidays 2024: Are banks open today on Basant Panchami?

Banks are closed in Tripura capital Agartala, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on the occasion of Basant Panchami that is being celebrated on Wednesday, February 14. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays list, the banks are closed only in these three cities due to the festive occasion. In Manipur's capital Imphal, banks will be closed on the occasion of Lui-Ngai-Ni.



There are a total of eight bank holidays in the month of February, including the weekends . The banks were closed in Manipur's capital Imphal on February 10 due to Losar. There will be bank holiday in Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur on February 19 on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Mizoram capital Aizawl and Arunachal Pradesh capital Itanagar will observe bank holiday on February 20 due to statehood day. Itanagar will also have a bank holiday on February 26 due to Nyokum.



Besides this, the second and fourth Saturday and all Sundays are observed as bank holidays. There are a total of eight bank holidays in the month of February, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Significance of Basant Panchami

Basant Panchami is an important Hindu festival and is celebrated on the first day of spring, the fifth day of the month of Magha. Also known as Vasant Panchami, it also marks the beginning of preparations for Holi.

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is known as the festival of love and is celebrated every year on February 14. The celebrations for the day of love begin a week before, starting with Rose Day and ending with Kiss Day.