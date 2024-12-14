Menu Explore
Bank Holidays: Banks to remain closed on these days in December| Full list

ByHT News Desk
Dec 14, 2024 03:40 PM IST

Banks will not operate on designated Saturdays, Sundays, and 17 days in December for festivals.

Banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and 17 days in December due to festivals.

December 2024 bank holidays: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines bank holidays for festivities.(ANI)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) determines bank holidays for festivals; only banks in that state or area remain closed for regional festivities. However, on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, all banks are closed.

Additionally, during bank holidays, online banking services will be accessible as normal.

On bank holidays, it is not possible to visit branches.

There will be no access to payment services, cash deposits, or major transactions that require in-person branch visits.

The RBI divides holidays into three categories: Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Bank Closing of Accounts Holidays, and Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays.

The Feast of St. Francis Xavier, Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma, the anniversary of U SoSo Tham's death, Goa Liberation Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Celebration, U Kiang Nangbah, and New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong are among the events that will cause banks to close in December.

According to the RBI's December holiday list, banks will not be open on:

Date Day Observance State/UT:

 

DATEDAYEVENT
December 18WednesdayDeath Anniversary of U SoSo Tham Shillong
December 19ThursdayGoa Liberation Day Panaji
December 24TuesdayChristmas Eve Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima (Nagaland), Shillong
December 25WednesdayChristmas Public holiday
December 26ThursdayChristmas celebration Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong
December 27FridayChristmas celebration Kohima
December 30MondayU Kiang Nangbah Shillong
December 31TuesdayNew Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong Aizawl, Gangtok (Sikkim)

Customers can continue to use digital banking services all year long, even if bank offices will be closed on the days stated above, unless the bank tells them otherwise (usually for maintenance work).

Otherwise, all ATM services, banking applications, and bank websites will remain operational all year long.

Bank workers, meanwhile, have been calling for a five-day workweek. If accepted, the idea would make all Saturdays bank holidays rather than only the second and fourth.

According to sources, the long-standing initiative is now anticipated to shortly gain final clearance from the finance minister.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
