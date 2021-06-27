Banks to remain closed for 15 days in July: Check dates here
- Apart from the bank holidays mentioned, the banks will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays of the month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of July, although online banking services will continue to operate.
Banks will remain closed for a total 15 days in the month of July - 9 as per the RBI holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends. However, banking activities in different states may vary.
The RBI places bank holidays under three brackets - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
It must be noted that the bank holidays differ in various states as well and not observed by all the banks. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
4 July - Sunday
July 10 - Second Saturday of the month
11 July - Sunday
18 July - Sunday
24 July- Fourth Saturday of the month
25 July - Sunday
Here is a list of bank holidays falling in the month of July:
Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra: July 12
Bhanu Jayanti: July 13
Drukpa Tshechi: July 14
Harela: July 16
U Tirot Sing Day/Kharchi Puja: July 17
Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu: July 19
Bakrid: July 20
Bakri Id (Id-Ul-Zuha) (Eid-UI-Adha): July 21
Ker Puja: July 31
