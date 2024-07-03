Bansal Wire IPO opens: Should you subscribe to the 745 crore issue?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Bansal Wire opened for subscription today (July 3). The issue will close for bidding on July 5 and comprises of a fresh equity sale of 2.19 crore shares. Of the public offer, about 50% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors and 15% for non-institutional investors. Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company towards repayment of debt, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Bansal Wire is a manufacturer of steel wire products and operates across three segments, catering to a diverse customer base exceeding 5,000.