Britannia appoints former RBI governor Urjit Patel as Independent Director

Britannia Industries appointed former RBI governor Urjit Patel as one of the additional Non-Executive Independent Directors on the board of the company for a period of five years, the company said in an exchange filing. The appointment is subject to board approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled on August 12. Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel is seen. (Reuters File Photo)

Urjit Patel served as the 24th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between 2016-18. He was also Deputy Governor at the RBI since January 2013. Between 2013-2018, he was a Deputy in the G-20, BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors groups. During 2022-24, he served as a Vice President (Investment Operations Region 1) at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Britannia board also appointed Sunil Lalbhai as the Chairman and Managing Director of Atul Limited for a period of five years.