Britannia appoints former RBI governor Urjit Patel as Independent Director
Urjit Patel served as the 24th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between 2016-18.
Britannia Industries appointed former RBI governor Urjit Patel as one of the additional Non-Executive Independent Directors on the board of the company for a period of five years, the company said in an exchange filing. The appointment is subject to board approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled on August 12.
Read more: Sensex crosses 80,000 for the first time, Nifty above 24,250
Urjit Patel served as the 24th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) between 2016-18. He was also Deputy Governor at the RBI since January 2013. Between 2013-2018, he was a Deputy in the G-20, BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors groups. During 2022-24, he served as a Vice President (Investment Operations Region 1) at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.
Read more: HDFC Bank share price jumps over 3% to 52-week high. Here's why
Britannia board also appointed Sunil Lalbhai as the Chairman and Managing Director of Atul Limited for a period of five years.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.