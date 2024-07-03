Sensex crosses 80,000 for the first time, Nifty above 24,250

Indian stock market hit record highs at the open today (July 3) owing to HDFC Bank which surged on hopes of a likely increase in its weightage in a key global index. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.7% at 24,291.75 points, while BSE Sensex added 0.72% to 80,013.77 points, as of 9:15 a.m. This marks the first time that the 30-stock Sensex has crossed the 80,000 mark. Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

HDFC Bank rose 3.5% at the open, leading Nifty 50 gains. This comes as foreign institutional investors' shareholding in HDFC Bank in the June quarter dropped below 55%, data released showed. This raised the possibility of a likely increase in weightage in global index provider Morgan Stanley's MSCI indexes.

"After the solid bull run in markets, now HDFC Bank is set to give another boost," Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, said as per Reuters.

"A weight increase could bring in $3.2 billion-$4 billion inflows over six days," he added.

In the stock market, all 13 major sectors logged gains. The rise in HDFC Bank powered banks, financials and private banks 1.3%-1.5% higher.