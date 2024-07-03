 Namita Thapar's Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO opens today: All you need to know - Hindustan Times
Namita Thapar's Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO opens today: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Jul 03, 2024 08:51 AM IST

Emcure IPO: The price range of the IPO is ₹960-1,008 per share and investors can bid for 14 shares in one lot.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Emcure Pharmaceuticals opens for subscription today (July 3). Ahead of the issue, the company's shares were trading at a premium of 265 in the unlisted market. Here are the top things you need to know about Emcure IPO before subscribing:

Namita Thapar is one of the sharks on Shark Tank India.
  1. The IPO includes fresh issue of equity shares worth 800 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 1.14 crore equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.
  2. The price range of the IPO is 960-1,008 per share and investors can bid for 14 shares in one lot.
  3. At the upper end of the range, the company aims to raise 1,952 crore through the issue. Read more: Namita Thapar may gain 127 crore in Emcure Pharma IPO
  4. Investors reducing their stakes under the Offer For Sale (OFS) include Namita Thapar and Satish Mehta, as well as BC Investments IV Ltd. 
  5. Shark Tank fame Namita Thapar will reportedly earn around 127 crore through the IPO. 
  6. Namita Thapar will offload a partial stake of about 12.68 lakh shares under the OFS component.
  7. Net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised by the company for debt repayment and general corporate purposes. Read more: Watch| Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar on period problems: ‘Tough phase…’
  8. The company is headquartered in Pune and is involved in the development, manufacturing and global marketing of a diverse range of pharmaceutical products. 
  9. In FY24, the company's revenue from operations grew 11% year-on-year (YoY) to 6,658 crore from 5,985 crore in the preceding financial year.
  10. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Jefferies India, Axis Capital and JPMorgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

