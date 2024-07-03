Reliance Jio, Airtel price hike: What changes for you as new rates take effect

Reliance Jio and Airtel increased the prices of their data packs by over 25 per cent for a few plans. Owing to this, both prepaid and postpaid users will have to pay more as the new plans came into effect today (July 3)t. The new price hike impacts millions of users of the two biggest telcos in India. Both Reliance Jio and Airtel will continue to offer monthly, quarterly, and annual plans. Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Airtel's new tariffs:

Airtel introduced new prices across a range of its popular plans with the aim to balance affordability and enhanced service offerings, the company said. Some of the popular revised plans include:

1GB/day (28 days): Now priced at ₹299, up from the previous ₹265.

1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to ₹349, from ₹299.

2GB/day (28 days): Now at ₹409, previously ₹359.

1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to ₹859, up from ₹719.

2GB/day (84 days): Priced at ₹979, previously ₹839.

2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at ₹3599, up from ₹2999.

Reliance Jio's revised plans:

Reliance Jio has two annual prepaid plans which include one priced at ₹1,559 and the other at ₹2,999. After the price hike, the ₹1,559 plan will be available at ₹1899 and the ₹2,999 plan will be sold for ₹3,599. Key changes for Reliance Jio users are:

2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at ₹349, up from ₹299.

1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to ₹299, from ₹239.

3GB/day (28 days): Remains at ₹449.

1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to ₹799, up from ₹666.

2GB/day (84 days): Priced at ₹859, previously ₹719.

3GB/day (84 days): Now at ₹1199, up from ₹999.

2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at ₹3599, up from ₹2999.