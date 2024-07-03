 Reliance Jio, Airtel price hike: What changes for you as new rates take effect - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Reliance Jio, Airtel price hike: What changes for you as new rates take effect

ByHT News Desk
Jul 03, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Both Reliance Jio and Airtel will continue to offer monthly, quarterly, and annual plans. Check details here

Reliance Jio and Airtel increased the prices of their data packs by over 25 per cent for a few plans. Owing to this, both prepaid and postpaid users will have to pay more as the new plans came into effect today (July 3)t. The new price hike impacts millions of users of the two biggest telcos in India. Both Reliance Jio and Airtel will continue to offer monthly, quarterly, and annual plans.

Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)
Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Airtel's new tariffs:

Read more: Namita Thapar's Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO opens today: All you need to know

Airtel introduced new prices across a range of its popular plans with the aim to balance affordability and enhanced service offerings, the company said. Some of the popular revised plans include:

1GB/day (28 days): Now priced at 299, up from the previous 265.

1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to 349, from 299.

2GB/day (28 days): Now at 409, previously 359.

1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to 859, up from 719.

2GB/day (84 days): Priced at 979, previously 839.

2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at 3599, up from 2999.

Read more: Zerodha to end zero brokerage structure? What Nithin Kamath said on Sebi order

Reliance Jio's revised plans:

Reliance Jio has two annual prepaid plans which include one priced at 1,559 and the other at 2,999. After the price hike, the 1,559 plan will be available at 1899 and the 2,999 plan will be sold for 3,599. Key changes for Reliance Jio users are:

2GB/day (28 days): Now priced at 349, up from 299.

1.5GB/day (28 days): Increased to 299, from 239.

3GB/day (28 days): Remains at 449.

1.5GB/day (84 days): Revised to 799, up from 666.

Read more: Tesla shares rally over 10% as quarterly deliveries beat estimates

2GB/day (84 days): Priced at 859, previously 719.

3GB/day (84 days): Now at 1199, up from 999.

2.5GB/day (365 days): Now at 3599, up from 2999.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Reliance Jio, Airtel price hike: What changes for you as new rates take effect
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On