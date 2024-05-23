Chat Xi PT: China's new AI chatbot features Xi Jinping's political thought
Chat Xi PT: The chatbot is trained on the political philosophy of the Xi Jinping- “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”.
China has introduced a new chatbot named ‘Chat Xi PT’- a large language model (LLM) which is trained on the political philosophy of the country's president Xi Jinping- “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” and other official literature provided by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), it was reported.
The new AI chatbot is being developed at a research center under CAC, Financial Times reported. “The expertise and authority of the corpus ensures the professionalism of the generated content,” CAC’s magazine said in a social media post.
What you need to know about Chat Xi PT?
- Chat Xi PT aims to answer questions, create reports, summarize information and translate between Chinese and English.
- It will also focus on spreading Xi Jinping's ideas on politics, economics, and culture which is part of a larger campaign in China.
- This comes as China has introduced strict rules for generative AI which require providers to “embody core socialist values” and ensure that content does not “subvert state power.”
- Tech giants like Baidu and Alibaba have taken steps to ensure their AI models do not generate content that might be considered sensitive.
- Chat Xi PT is used in a research setting but may be released for wider use later, Financial Times reported.
- The languages supported by Chat Xi PT include Chinese and English.
- The chatbot will ensure that responses are compliant with socialist values of China with the aim to prevent subversive content, it was reported.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
