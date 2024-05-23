 Chat Xi PT: China's new AI chatbot features Xi Jinping's political thought - Hindustan Times
Chat Xi PT: China's new AI chatbot features Xi Jinping's political thought

ByMallika Soni
May 23, 2024 11:39 AM IST

Chat Xi PT: The chatbot is trained on the political philosophy of the Xi Jinping- “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”.

China has introduced a new chatbot named ‘Chat Xi PT’- a large language model (LLM) which is trained on the political philosophy of the country's president Xi Jinping- “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” and other official literature provided by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), it was reported. 

Chat Xi PT: A man holds a girl as they pose for a photo in front of a large mural depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom center, and other Chinese leaders at a public square at the base of the Potala Palace.(AP)
Chat Xi PT: A man holds a girl as they pose for a photo in front of a large mural depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom center, and other Chinese leaders at a public square at the base of the Potala Palace.(AP)

The new AI chatbot is being developed at a research center under CAC, Financial Times reported.  “The expertise and authority of the corpus ensures the professionalism of the generated content,” CAC’s magazine said in a social media post.

What you need to know about Chat Xi PT?

  1. Chat Xi PT aims to answer questions, create reports, summarize information and translate between Chinese and English. 
  3. This comes as China has introduced strict rules for generative AI which require providers to “embody core socialist values” and ensure that content does not “subvert state power.” 
  5. Chat Xi PT is used in a research setting but may be released for wider use later, Financial Times reported. 
  6. The languages supported by Chat Xi PT include Chinese and English. 
  7. The chatbot will ensure that responses are compliant with socialist values of China with the aim to prevent subversive content, it was reported. 

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Chat Xi PT: China's new AI chatbot features Xi Jinping's political thought
© 2024 HindustanTimes
