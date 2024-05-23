Chat Xi PT: China's new AI chatbot features Xi Jinping's political thought

China has introduced a new chatbot named ‘Chat Xi PT’- a large language model (LLM) which is trained on the political philosophy of the country's president Xi Jinping- “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” and other official literature provided by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), it was reported. Chat Xi PT: A man holds a girl as they pose for a photo in front of a large mural depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping, bottom center, and other Chinese leaders at a public square at the base of the Potala Palace.(AP)

The new AI chatbot is being developed at a research center under CAC, Financial Times reported. “The expertise and authority of the corpus ensures the professionalism of the generated content,” CAC’s magazine said in a social media post.

What you need to know about Chat Xi PT?