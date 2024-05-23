 Highest paid CEO in Indian IT for FY24 is Thierry Delaporte. His salary is… - Hindustan Times
Highest paid CEO in Indian IT for FY24 is Thierry Delaporte. His salary is…

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 23, 2024 11:24 AM IST

Thierry Delaporte earned more than $3.9 million as salary and allowance, over $5 million as commission/variable pay.

Former Wipro CEO and managing director Thierry Delaporte earned more than $20 million (approximately 166 crore) making him the highest-paid CEO in the IT industry for second year in a row. Thierry Delaporte resigned from the company in April and has been replaced by Srinivas Pallia.

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte is the highest paid CEO in India. (PTI)

Thierry Delaporte's salary

As per Wipro’s 20-F filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Thierry Delaporte earned more than $3.9 million as salary and allowance, over $5 million as commission/variable pay. He also got $7 million classified as others and more than $4 million as long-term compensation. In comparison, Srinivas Pallia is getting an annual remuneration package of approximately 50 crore- second-highest among CEOs in the Indian IT industry for FY25.

This comes as Wipro's revenue in FY24 declined YoY to 89,760 crore from 90,486 crore.

This is in “recognition of Delaporte’s contributions in driving significant transformation”, the company said in the filing.

Who are next in the list of highest paid Indian CEOs?

Tech Mahindra’s Mohit Joshi is next in the list with an annual fixed compensation of 6.5 crore and an equal amount in annual variable pay. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO and MD K Krithivasan got 25.36 crore in annual compensation in FY24- lowest amongst the large IT companies.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Highest paid CEO in Indian IT for FY24 is Thierry Delaporte. His salary is…
