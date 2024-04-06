Who is Srinivas Pallia, new Wipro CEO after Thierry Delaporte's resignation?
Srinivas Pallia, a current company executive board member, will take over as Wipro CEO and MD effective Sunday.
Wipro announced on Saturday the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Thierry Delaporte.
Srinivas Pallia (Srini Pallia), a current company executive board member, will assume the role effective Sunday. Wipro Limited, an Indian multinational corporation specialising in information technology, consulting, and business process services, confirmed that Pallia will also serve as the company's Managing Director.
“At their meeting held on April 6, 2024, which concluded at 7 PM, pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Srinivas Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 7, 2024 for a period of five years, subject to approval shareholders and the Central of Government as may be applicable,” the company's regulatory filing read.
Who is Srini Pallia?
- According to Wipro's official website, Srinivas Pallia holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a masters in technology from the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore.
- He completed the Harvard Business School's Leading Global Businesses executive programme and the McGill Executive Institute's Advanced Leadership Program.
- Srini Pallia joined Wipro in 1992 and has held numerous leadership roles, including President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global Head of Business Application Services. The company says, “Throughout his tenure, Pallia has strengthened Wipro’s business performance, and continues to accelerate growth.”
- Pallia served as CEO of the Americas 1 unit of Wipro and a member of the Wipro Executive Board. In this capacity, he oversees various industry sectors, defining their vision and implementing growth strategies. Americas 1 company unit includes Healthcare & Medical Devices, Consumer Goods & Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation & Services, Communication, Media & Info services, Tech Products & Platforms and Latin America.
- In 2008, Business Today recognised Srini Pallia as one of India’s top 25 young business executives. He is also a Wipro’s Group Executive Council and Inclusion & Diversity Council member.
