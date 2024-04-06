Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte resigns after nearly four-year stint at tech giant

Wipro chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte has resigned, the company announced in a regulatory filing. The tech giant has announced Srinivas Pallia as the new CEO and managing director.



“The Board of Directors noted the resignation of Mr Thierry Delaporte with effect from April 6, 2024. He will be relieved from the employment of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on May 31, 2024,” the company filing read. Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte.

Srinivas Pallia, the CEO for the company's Americas 1 area, will take over as the new CEO and Managing Director from April 7.



Delaporte, 56, was appointed as the tech giant's CEO and MD in July 2020. Before4 that, the French-born tech boss served as chief operating officer (COO) at Capgemini.



Last December, the company had reported that Delaporte has a salary package of over ₹82 crore per annum, making him the highest paid CEO in the Indian IT sector.

Delaporte has a bachelor’s degree in economy and finance from SciencesPo Paris, and a Master of Laws from the Sorbonne University. He has lived in multiple countries across four continents and currently lives in Paris.



According to a Reuters report, Wipro in March had promoted six employees to senior vice president roles and 25 others to vice president roles.

The promotions came after a series of high-profile exits at the country's No.4 software services exporter.

Many senior executives have left Wipro in the past year, including finance chief Jatin Dalal, Chief Growth Officer Stephanie Trautman, and Digital and Cloud head Barath Narayanan.



Wipro confirmed the move on Friday and said it was part of its "ongoing commitment to developing strong internal leaders".

However, the firm has promoted fewer senior employees in the current fiscal, a move that analysts said reflected its lacklustre performance, the report had added.