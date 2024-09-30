Menu Explore
Coldplay concert row: BookMyShow CEO skips first summons, second notice issued

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 10:18 AM IST

Mumbai Police's EOW summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, over alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets.

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow in connection with an investigation into alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets. 

Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, has been summoned by Mumbai Police's EOW regarding alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets. The action follows a complaint by Advocate Amit Vyas, who accused the company of misleading fans and facilitating illegal ticket sales.
Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, has been summoned by Mumbai Police's EOW regarding alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets. The action follows a complaint by Advocate Amit Vyas, who accused the company of misleading fans and facilitating illegal ticket sales.

Citing Mumbai Police, ANI reported, “Mumbai Police's EOW sent a summons to CEO Ashish Hemrajani of Big Tree Entertainment Private Limited, the parent company of BookMyShow and the company's technical head, yesterday. EOW had sent them summons earlier on Sep 27 but they didn't appear before the agency.”

The police said as per the news agency, “They have been asked to appear before the investigating officer today and record their statements. Advocate Amit Vyas had complained to EOW about the alleged black marketing of the Coldplay concert tickets.”

The summons came after a complaint filed by Advocate Amit Vyas, who accused BookMyShow of enabling the black market for tickets of Coldplay concert which is scheduled for January 19 to 21 at DY Patil Stadium.

BookMyShow misled the public and Coldplay fans, the complaint alleged, seeking to register an FIR under various sections including organized crime, cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust.

 

