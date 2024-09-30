Menu Explore
Moodeng memecoin user invests 1 lakh. In 17 days, profit was 100 crore

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 10:02 AM IST

Investing in Moodeng memecoin, a user earned over $12 million in 17 days. The rise of Moodeng has sparked insider trading concerns.

A cryptocurrency user earned more than $12 million (around 100 crore) in just 17 days after investing $1,300 (around 1 lakh) in Moodeng memecoin. An account called Lookonchain said that the investor purchased 9.8 Solana tokens for $1,300 to buy Moodeng. The tokens were purchased on September 10 and on September 21, the user sold $104,000 worth of Moodeng resulting in a profit of $38.64 million. 

A cryptocurrency user turned a $1,300 investment in Moodeng memecoin into over $12 million in 17 days, raising concerns of insider trading due to limited liquidity. The memecoin gained popularity after being named after a pygmy hippo internet sensation.

The holdings of the user are valued at over $12 million as on September 28 owing to continuous increase in the price of Moodeng memecoin. As a result, the user's initial investment of 1 lakh grew to more than 100 crore in only 17 days.

This comes as traders raised concerns that the investor might be an insider trader as Moodeng pool has limited liquidity of $1.8 million which makes it difficult to cash out such a large investment, as per Coingape.

Moodeng means “bouncy pork” which is a popular snack in Thailand. It has become popular after Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin. The Moodeng memecoin was named after Moo Deng, a two-month-old pygmy hippo who became an internet sensation due to her playful expressions and antics. Videos of her from a zoo in Chon Buri in Thailand were shred on TikTok and Instagram were widely shared on social media. .

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
