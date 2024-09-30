Menu Explore
Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal duped of 7 crore, fraudsters posed as ‘CBI’

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 09:09 AM IST

SP Oswal was defrauded of ₹7 crore by an inter-state cyber gang. Punjab Police arrested two suspects and recovered ₹5.25 crore.

A gang of inter-state cyber fraudsters who duped Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal of 7 crore. Two cyber criminals have been arrested and 5.25 crore have been recovered from them, Punjab Police said, while seven other members of this gang have been identified. All the nine members of the gang belonged to Assam and West Bengal, the police informed.

A gang of cyber fraudsters scammed SP Oswal of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore. Two arrests were made, recovering <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.25 crore, while seven others are identified. The fraudsters posed as CBI officers, threatening SP Oswal with a fake arrest warrant.
A gang of cyber fraudsters scammed SP Oswal of 7 crore. Two arrests were made, recovering 5.25 crore, while seven others are identified. The fraudsters posed as CBI officers, threatening SP Oswal with a fake arrest warrant.

SP Oswal was cheated by fraudsters when they got 7 crore withdrawn from various bank accounts belonging to the industrialist. Police said that one of them introduced himself as a CBI officer and showed the industrialist a fake arrest warrant and threatened him with digital arrest.

The cyber cell of the police registered the case on the complaint of SP Oswal and the accused have been identified as Atanoo Choudhary and Anand Kumar Choudhary (both residents of Guwahati in Assam), the police said.

This is the second such incident within a week as earlier a local industrialist Rajnish Ahuja was duped of 1.01 crore by some fraudsters who threatened him with an arrest warrant after claiming that an extortion amount was transferred to his bank account.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
