Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal duped of 7 crore, fraudsters posed as ‘CBI’

A gang of inter-state cyber fraudsters who duped Vardhman Group chairman SP Oswal of ₹7 crore. Two cyber criminals have been arrested and ₹5.25 crore have been recovered from them, Punjab Police said, while seven other members of this gang have been identified. All the nine members of the gang belonged to Assam and West Bengal, the police informed. A gang of cyber fraudsters scammed SP Oswal of ₹ 7 crore. Two arrests were made, recovering ₹ 5.25 crore, while seven others are identified. The fraudsters posed as CBI officers, threatening SP Oswal with a fake arrest warrant.

SP Oswal was cheated by fraudsters when they got ₹7 crore withdrawn from various bank accounts belonging to the industrialist. Police said that one of them introduced himself as a CBI officer and showed the industrialist a fake arrest warrant and threatened him with digital arrest.

The cyber cell of the police registered the case on the complaint of SP Oswal and the accused have been identified as Atanoo Choudhary and Anand Kumar Choudhary (both residents of Guwahati in Assam), the police said.

This is the second such incident within a week as earlier a local industrialist Rajnish Ahuja was duped of ₹1.01 crore by some fraudsters who threatened him with an arrest warrant after claiming that an extortion amount was transferred to his bank account.