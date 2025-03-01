Commercial LPG gas cylinder price hiked by 6: Check latest city-wise rates

LPG commercial cylinders price hike: Oil marketing companies (OMC) have raised the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by ₹6 across Indian cities, effective Saturday, March 1. According to Indane, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased from ₹1,797 to ₹1,803. This hike comes after OMCs reduced commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹ 7 in February.(PTI)

This hike comes after OMCs reduced commercial LPG cylinder prices by ₹7 in February. The latest increase is expected to offset some of the benefits received by hotels, restaurants, and other commercial entities.

In March 2023, commercial LPG cylinder prices sharply increased by ₹352. Meanwhile, domestic LPG cylinder prices have remained unchanged for several months.

The revised prices apply to 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, primarily used in hotels, restaurants, and businesses. However, LPG prices vary across cities due to differences in local taxes and transportation costs. Consumers are advised to check with local gas suppliers for exact rates in their respective locations.

Commercial LPG cylinder price: City-wise

Metros Latest price (in Rs) Delhi 1803.00 Kolkata 1913.00 Mumbai 1755.50 Chennai 1965.00 Prev Next

As of February 1, 2025, the price of a 19-kg Indane gas cylinder stood at ₹1,797 in Delhi, ₹1,907 in Kolkata, ₹1,749.50 in Mumbai, and ₹1,959.50 in Chennai, according to the Indane website.

According to the latest LPG price revision by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for March, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged. The rates for 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders have stayed the same since August 2024.

The price increase is expected to raise operational costs for restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments. However, since this hike follows a ₹7 price reduction just a month ago, commercial businesses are unlikely to transfer the additional cost to consumers immediately.