Deepinder Goyal invests $25 mn in Continue Research to explore human longevity

Deepinder Goyal—the billionaire founder of Eternal Ltd.—has invested $25 million of his own money in his health venture Continue Research that explores human longevity in the “Post-Darwin” era. Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal. (HT)

“Continue started as a research effort two years ago, with the belief that if the human body is a system, it should also have its leverage points,” Goyal wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The simple levers that, when adjusted, could fundamentally alter how we age and live.”

“Today, we are expanding Continue Research to include a $25 million fund (entirely personally backed) to support researchers across the world who dare to ask simpler questions than anyone else—who believe biology might be far simpler than we've made it.”

What Is Continue Research? Continue Research, which is incorporated as Upslope Advisors Pvt. Ltd. with Goyal as a director, is “neither a company nor a startup”, according to its website. “Think of us as a research team + seed fund for the next phase of human existence”.

Apart from Goyal, Continue Research includes two additional directors Akriti Mehta and Simrandeep Singh who have been with Zomato for 6-7 years.

“For over a decade, I have believed that most of the world’s problems stem from our short human lifespans,” Goyal wrote on X, with a link at the bottom of the post where researchers can apply for funding or grants.

“Continue Research’s goal is to extend healthy human function long enough that humans stop making short-term decisions,” he said. “This will be a multi-decadal journey. Our goal here is to become a small catalyst in humanity's journey of conscious evolution. To lead us into the Post-Darwin era.”