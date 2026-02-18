Demis Hassabis sees AGI on the horizon in 5-8 years, as ‘we aren’t there yet’

Technology isn't there yet in terms of Artificial General Intelligence, or AGI, but it's certainly on the horizon, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis said at the India AI Summit in New Delhi on Wednesday. DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis. (Reuters)

“We are going to enter a golden era for scientific discovery, almost a new era,” Hassabis, who won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his groundbreaking work on protein structure prediction using AI, said during a conversation with IIT Madras Professor B. Ravindran.

As for AGI, “we are not there yet”.

“There are still things that systems can't do—things like continued learning still needs to happen,” Hassabis said.

One of the biggest issues is consistency, long-term planning.

“Systems today can get international Math Olympiad medals, but can still make mistakes in elementary math. (AI) is still jagged that way,” the DeepMind CEO said.

“It's been amazing to see the progress we have made in just over a decade. The threshold moment where AGI is on the horizon is 5-8 years,” he said.