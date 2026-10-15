Direct tax collections rise 15% to 16.03 lakh crore up to October 14

The gross direct tax collections in 2026-27 up to October 14 jumped nearly 15% on an annualised basis to around ₹16.03 lakh crore, with net revenue after refunds increasing by over 13% to ₹13.37 lakh crore due to stronger receipts from all key segments, according to government data released on Friday.

After refunds, net direct tax revenue surged 13.21% to ₹13,37,866.98 crore in FY27 (Unsplash)

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Gross direct tax collection in the first seven months of the current financial year (April 1-October 13 of FY27) rose 14.89% to ₹1,6,03,066.12 crore, up from ₹ 1,39,52,78.39 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY26).

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After refunds, net direct tax revenue surged 13.21% to ₹13,37,866.98 crore in FY27 (up to October 14), up from ₹11,81,786.98 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Total refunds in the same period of 2026-27 were ₹2,65,199.14 crore, up from ₹2,13,491.41 crore in the corresponding period of 2025-26, a 24.22% jump, official data said.

Among the major components, corporate tax collections stood at ₹5,99,062.48 crore on a net basis, up from ₹4,96,798.62 crore a year earlier.

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{{^usCountry}} Net non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms and other entities, rose to ₹6,91,965.71 crore from ₹6,53,804.16 crore in the year-ago period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Net non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms and other entities, rose to ₹6,91,965.71 crore from ₹6,53,804.16 crore in the year-ago period. {{/usCountry}}

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Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections increased to ₹46,840.43 crore from ₹30,901.81 crore, reflecting a rise in collections from transactions in securities