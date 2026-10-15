...
...
Next Story

Direct tax collections rise 15% to 16.03 lakh crore up to October 14

Gross direct tax collection in the first seven months of the current financial year (April 1-October 13 of FY27) rose 14.89% to ₹1,6,03,066.12 crore

Published on: Oct 15, 2026, 16:30:16 IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The gross direct tax collections in 2026-27 up to October 14 jumped nearly 15% on an annualised basis to around 16.03 lakh crore, with net revenue after refunds increasing by over 13% to 13.37 lakh crore due to stronger receipts from all key segments, according to government data released on Friday.

After refunds, net direct tax revenue surged 13.21% to ₹13,37,866.98 crore in FY27 (Unsplash)
After refunds, net direct tax revenue surged 13.21% to ₹13,37,866.98 crore in FY27 (Unsplash)

Gross direct tax collection in the first seven months of the current financial year (April 1-October 13 of FY27) rose 14.89% to 1,6,03,066.12 crore, up from 1,39,52,78.39 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY26).

After refunds, net direct tax revenue surged 13.21% to 13,37,866.98 crore in FY27 (up to October 14), up from 11,81,786.98 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Total refunds in the same period of 2026-27 were 2,65,199.14 crore, up from 2,13,491.41 crore in the corresponding period of 2025-26, a 24.22% jump, official data said.

Among the major components, corporate tax collections stood at 5,99,062.48 crore on a net basis, up from 4,96,798.62 crore a year earlier.

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections increased to 46,840.43 crore from 30,901.81 crore, reflecting a rise in collections from transactions in securities

 
Track live Stock Market Today updates and check your NSE IPO Allotment Status Today. Stay informed with the latest business news like N Chandrasekaran, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates, and major economic developments across India and globally.
Track live Stock Market Today updates and check your NSE IPO Allotment Status Today. Stay informed with the latest business news like N Chandrasekaran, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates, and major economic developments across India and globally.
Home/Business/Direct tax collections rise 15% to ₹16.03 lakh crore up to October 14
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks