Direct tax collections rise 15% to 16.03 lakh crore up to October 14

The gross direct tax collections in 2026-27 up to October 14 jumped nearly 15% on an annualised basis to around ₹16.03 lakh crore, with net revenue after refunds increasing by over 13% to ₹13.37 lakh crore due to stronger receipts from all key segments, according to government data released on Friday.
Gross direct tax collection in the first seven months of the current financial year (April 1-October 13 of FY27) rose 14.89% to ₹1,6,03,066.12 crore, up from ₹ 1,39,52,78.39 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY26).
After refunds, net direct tax revenue surged 13.21% to ₹13,37,866.98 crore in FY27 (up to October 14), up from ₹11,81,786.98 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
Total refunds in the same period of 2026-27 were ₹2,65,199.14 crore, up from ₹2,13,491.41 crore in the corresponding period of 2025-26, a 24.22% jump, official data said.
Among the major components, corporate tax collections stood at ₹5,99,062.48 crore on a net basis, up from ₹4,96,798.62 crore a year earlier.
Net non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms and other entities, rose to ₹6,91,965.71 crore from ₹6,53,804.16 crore in the year-ago period.{{/usCountry}}
Net non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, firms and other entities, rose to ₹6,91,965.71 crore from ₹6,53,804.16 crore in the year-ago period.{{/usCountry}}
Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections increased to ₹46,840.43 crore from ₹30,901.81 crore, reflecting a rise in collections from transactions in securities