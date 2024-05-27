 Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta on why many young people are depressed: 'Pressure of...' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta on why many young people are depressed: 'Pressure of...'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 27, 2024 08:02 AM IST

Radhika Gupta said that a major reason for increase in depression in young people is an increase in the idea that they need to focus on someone else.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta said that a major reason for increase in depression in young people is an increase in the idea that they need to focus on someone else who's life looked better on Instagram, rather than focussing on being their best version. Radhika Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The pressure of being someone because their life looks cool on Instagram, rather than being your unique self.”

Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta shared why she thinks many young people are depressed. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)
Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta shared why she thinks many young people are depressed. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)

Read more: Heatwave alert: Watch out for these stocks as temperatures soar in India

This comes as Edelweiss Mutual Fund's CEO recently shared a heartwarming moment on social media which reflected on the delicate balance between work and family life. In an Instagram post, she shared a video of her two-year-old son attempting to climb onto the stage to reach her during a Zerodha event in Bengaluru. In the caption, she mentioned about a "beautiful chaos" that defines the work-life balance for many working parents.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Bill Gates shared this Warren Buffett that he should have ‘learned a lot sooner’

She wrote, “I am probably asked about work life balance at every forum and stage. And I always say the best way to describe it is beautiful chaos. And just as you are ready to start speaking Baby Shark looks upto the stage and makes his move. Because the person on stage is not CEO or Shark, but first Mama and always Mama."

 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta on why many young people are depressed: 'Pressure of...'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On