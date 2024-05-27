Edelweiss MF MD Radhika Gupta on why many young people are depressed: 'Pressure of...'

Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta said that a major reason for increase in depression in young people is an increase in the idea that they need to focus on someone else who's life looked better on Instagram, rather than focussing on being their best version. Radhika Gupta wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The pressure of being someone because their life looks cool on Instagram, rather than being your unique self.” Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta shared why she thinks many young people are depressed. (Instagram/@iamradhikagupta)

This comes as Edelweiss Mutual Fund's CEO recently shared a heartwarming moment on social media which reflected on the delicate balance between work and family life. In an Instagram post, she shared a video of her two-year-old son attempting to climb onto the stage to reach her during a Zerodha event in Bengaluru. In the caption, she mentioned about a "beautiful chaos" that defines the work-life balance for many working parents.

She wrote, “I am probably asked about work life balance at every forum and stage. And I always say the best way to describe it is beautiful chaos. And just as you are ready to start speaking Baby Shark looks upto the stage and makes his move. Because the person on stage is not CEO or Shark, but first Mama and always Mama."