Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation more than Tata Motors revenue
Analysts and investors had speculated that approving Musk's remuneration package will mitigate the risk of him leaving Tesla.
Elon Musk’s $56 billion remuneration package is more than Tata Motors’ total revenue for 2023-24, the Economic Times wrote.
In comparison, Tata Motors’ revenue for the financial year 2023-24 was $52.44 billion, or ₹4.38 lakh crore.
Musk's compensation package also surpasses the total revenues of other prominent Indian entities, including HPCL ($52.09 billion), SBI ($40.35 billion), Rajesh Exports ($37.48 billion), and TCS ($29.04 billion), the article read.
Tesla shareholders recently approved CEO Elon Musk's $56 billion remuneration package for the second time at a crucial annual shareholder meeting, following a prior invalidation by a Delaware court earlier this year, according to the report.
Despite the vote of confidence from the Tesla board, the company faces declining quarterly revenues that have fallen by 8.7% to $21,301 million compared to $23,329 million in the same quarter of the previous year, according to the company’s 2024 quarterly results.
Tesla's shares have also declined nearly 25%, with a 32% plunge last year, according to the report.
Tata Motors's fourth quarter revenue for 2023-24 stood at ₹1.20 lakh crore, marking a 13.3% year-over-year increase. The automaker's shares surged by 25% on a year-to-date basis, and gained 74% in the past year, according to the article.
