 Emami share price gains 18% to hit 52-week after Q4 results: Should you buy?
May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Emami share price gains 18% to hit 52-week after Q4 results: Should you buy?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 30, 2024 10:25 AM IST

Emami share price: Emami's revenue from operations in Q4FY24 rose 6.6% to ₹891.24 crore from ₹835.95 crore YoY.

Emami share price: The share price of Emami jumped 18% today (May 30) to hit a 52-week high after the company reported its Q4 results. The shares rallied 18.66% to 619.00 apiece on the BSE as Emami posted a net profit of 146.75 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24- increase of 3.62% from 141.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. Emami's revenue from operations in Q4FY24 rose 6.6% to 891.24 crore from 835.95 crore YoY. 

Emkay Global Financial Services maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised Emami share price target to ₹625 apiece.
Emami share price: Emkay Global Financial Services maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and raised Emami share price target to 625 apiece.

What brokerages said on Emami share price

Antique Stock Broking upgraded Emami shares to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’. The brokerage raised the target price to 616 per share from 527 earlier.

How have Emami shares performed so far

Emami share price gained over 23% in one month and more than 32% in the past three months. In the past one year, the shares have given over 50% returns.

