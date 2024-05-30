Emami share price gains 18% to hit 52-week after Q4 results: Should you buy?

Emami share price: The share price of Emami jumped 18% today (May 30) to hit a 52-week high after the company reported its Q4 results. The shares rallied 18.66% to ₹619.00 apiece on the BSE as Emami posted a net profit of ₹146.75 crore for the fourth quarter of FY24- increase of 3.62% from ₹141.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. Emami's revenue from operations in Q4FY24 rose 6.6% to ₹891.24 crore from ₹835.95 crore YoY. Emami share price: Emkay Global Financial Services maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and raised Emami share price target to ₹ 625 apiece.

What brokerages said on Emami share price

Antique Stock Broking upgraded Emami shares to ‘Buy’ from ‘Hold’. The brokerage raised the target price to ₹616 per share from ₹527 earlier.

How have Emami shares performed so far

Emami share price gained over 23% in one month and more than 32% in the past three months. In the past one year, the shares have given over 50% returns.