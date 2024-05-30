 Ashish Kacholia stock Awfis Space lists at 13% premium over IPO price - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ashish Kacholia stock Awfis Space lists at 13% premium over IPO price

ByHT News Desk
May 30, 2024 10:16 AM IST

Awfis Space listing: The IPO opened for subscription on May 22 and closed on May 27. The price band of the issue was at ₹364-383 per share.

Awfis Space listing: Shares of Awfis Space Solution Limited listed with strong gains today (May 30) at 435- a premium of 13.5 per cent over the issue price of 383. Investor Ashish Kacholia has a stake in the stock. The listing missed grey market estimates where shares were trading at a premium of 21 per cent.

Awfis Space listing: The listing missed grey market estimates where shares were trading at a premium of 21 per cent.
Awfis Space listing: The listing missed grey market estimates where shares were trading at a premium of 21 per cent.

Read more: Ztech India IPO opens for subscription: Price band at 104 - 110 per share, key details here

The 598.93-crore public offer was subscribed 108.17 times as non-institutional investors bought 129.28 times of the reserved portion, retail investors picked up 53.23 times, Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 116.95 times the reserved portion and the employee segment was oversubscribed 24.67 times.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: GSM Foils IPO allotment: How to check status online on Bigshare Services, NSE

The IPO opened on May 22 and received 268.8 crore through the anchor book with investors such as Ashoka Whiteoak ICAV, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Axis Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Invesco India, Motilal Oswal MF, Edelweiss and Bandhan Mutual Fund.

Read more: Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing today: What to expect from Ashish Kacholia-backed company

The company- which was established in 2014- provides flexible workspace solutions across India. The IPO opened for subscription on May 22 and closed on May 27 through which the company offered shares in the price band of 364-383 per share with a lot size of 39 shares. The IPO comprised of fresh share sale of 128 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,22,95,699 equity shares.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Ashish Kacholia stock Awfis Space lists at 13% premium over IPO price
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On