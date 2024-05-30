Ashish Kacholia stock Awfis Space lists at 13% premium over IPO price
Awfis Space listing: The IPO opened for subscription on May 22 and closed on May 27. The price band of the issue was at ₹364-383 per share.
Awfis Space listing: Shares of Awfis Space Solution Limited listed with strong gains today (May 30) at ₹435- a premium of 13.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹383. Investor Ashish Kacholia has a stake in the stock. The listing missed grey market estimates where shares were trading at a premium of 21 per cent.
The ₹598.93-crore public offer was subscribed 108.17 times as non-institutional investors bought 129.28 times of the reserved portion, retail investors picked up 53.23 times, Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 116.95 times the reserved portion and the employee segment was oversubscribed 24.67 times.
The IPO opened on May 22 and received ₹268.8 crore through the anchor book with investors such as Ashoka Whiteoak ICAV, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, Axis Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Invesco India, Motilal Oswal MF, Edelweiss and Bandhan Mutual Fund.
The company- which was established in 2014- provides flexible workspace solutions across India. The IPO opened for subscription on May 22 and closed on May 27 through which the company offered shares in the price band of ₹364-383 per share with a lot size of 39 shares. The IPO comprised of fresh share sale of ₹128 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,22,95,699 equity shares.
