Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing today: What to expect from Ashish Kacholia-backed company
Awfis Space Solutions IPO opened for subscription on May 22 and closed on May 27. The IPO price band was ₹364-383 per share with lot size of 39 shares.
Awfis Space Solutions listing: Shares of Awfis Space Solutions are set to make Dalal Street debut today (May 30). The counter has seen a sharp correction in its grey market premium (GMP) following sharp sell-off in the broader markets. Ahead of the listing, Awfis Space Solutions was trading at a premium of ₹85-90 in the grey market which suggests a listing of 22-25 per cent to the investors on listing issue price of ₹383 apiece.
Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscription
The IPO received robust subscription and was overall subscribed 108.56 times with quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) booked 116.95 times, non-institutional investors part subscribed 129.81 times, portions of retail investors and employees subscribed 54.58 times and 25.20 times.
Awfis Space Solutions IPO details
The issue opened for subscription on May 22 and closed on May 27. The company offered its shares in the price band of ₹364-383 per share with a lot size of 39 shares. Through the IPO, the company raised a total of ₹598.93 crore through a fresh share sale of ₹128 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,22,95,699 equity shares.
The book running lead managers of the Awfis Space Solutions IPO are IIFL Securities, ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Emkay Global Financial Services while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue.
