 Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing today: What to expect from Ashish Kacholia-backed company - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing today: What to expect from Ashish Kacholia-backed company

ByMallika Soni
May 30, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Awfis Space Solutions IPO opened for subscription on May 22 and closed on May 27. The IPO price band was ₹364-383 per share with lot size of 39 shares.

Awfis Space Solutions listing: Shares of Awfis Space Solutions are set to make Dalal Street debut today (May 30). The counter has seen a sharp correction in its grey market premium (GMP) following sharp sell-off in the broader markets. Ahead of the listing, Awfis Space Solutions was trading at a premium of 85-90 in the grey market which suggests a listing of 22-25 per cent to the investors on listing issue price of 383 apiece. 

Awfis Space Solutions listing: Ahead of the listing, Awfis Space Solutions was trading at a premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85-90 in the grey market.
Awfis Space Solutions listing: Ahead of the listing, Awfis Space Solutions was trading at a premium of 85-90 in the grey market.

Read more: Ztech India IPO opens for subscription: Price band at 104 - 110 per share, key details here

Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscription

The IPO received robust subscription and was overall subscribed 108.56 times with quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) booked 116.95 times, non-institutional investors part subscribed 129.81 times, portions of retail investors and employees subscribed 54.58 times and 25.20 times. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: GSM Foils IPO allotment: How to check status online on Bigshare Services, NSE

Awfis Space Solutions IPO details

The issue opened for subscription on May 22 and closed on May 27. The company offered its shares in the price band of 364-383 per share with a lot size of 39 shares. Through the IPO, the company raised a total of 598.93 crore through a fresh share sale of 128 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,22,95,699 equity shares.

Read more: Novelis IPO: US subsidiary of Hindalco Industries declares price band at $18 to $21 per share

The book running lead managers of the Awfis Space Solutions IPO are IIFL Securities, ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Emkay Global Financial Services while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing today: What to expect from Ashish Kacholia-backed company
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On