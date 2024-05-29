Ztech India IPO opens for subscription: Price band at ₹104 - 110 per share, key details here
Ztech India IPO allotment is likely to be finalized on June 3. The shares of Ztech India will be listed on NSE SME on June 4.
Ztech India IPO: The initial public offering for civil engineering products designer Ztech India opens for subscription today (May 29). The SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 33.91 lakh equity shares and will close on May 31 while the IPO allotment is likely to be finalized on June 3. The shares of Ztech India will be listed on NSE SME on June 4.
Ztech India IPO price
The price band of the IPO has been fixed at ₹104 to ₹110 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹132,000.
Ztech India IPO registrar
The book running lead manager of the IPO is Narnolia Financial Services Ltd while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar. Sanghamitra Borgohain and M/s Terramaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd are the promoters of the company.
Ztech India IPO objectives and company details
Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to meet the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said. Ztech India is involved in the waste management sector with focus on creating theme parks using recycled scrap materials.
Sanghamitra Borgohain, Managing Director of Z-Tech (India) Limited said, “We've achieved significant milestones in Sustainable Theme Park Development, Waste Water Management, and Geo Technical Solutions, with over 30 successful projects under our belt and numerous ongoing initiatives. Looking ahead, we're excited to diversify into Fast Forward Sports Arena and Pet Parks within our theme park segment, expand internationally, and explore the creation of Waste to Art Products."
