 Ztech India IPO opens for subscription: Price band at ₹104 - 110 per share, key details here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ztech India IPO opens for subscription: Price band at 104 - 110 per share, key details here

ByMallika Soni
May 29, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Ztech India IPO allotment is likely to be finalized on June 3. The shares of Ztech India will be listed on NSE SME on June 4.

Ztech India IPO: The initial public offering for civil engineering products designer Ztech India opens for subscription today (May 29). The SME IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 33.91 lakh equity shares and will close on May 31 while the IPO allotment is likely to be finalized on June 3. The shares of Ztech India will be listed on NSE SME on June 4.

Ztech India IPO: Ztech India IPO price band has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>104 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110 per share, while the IPO lot size is 1,200 shares.
Ztech India IPO: Ztech India IPO price band has been fixed at 104 to 110 per share, while the IPO lot size is 1,200 shares.

Ztech India IPO price 

The price band of the IPO has been fixed at 104 to 110 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,200 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 132,000.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: Hyundai Motor IPO: What we know so far about issue which may be India’s biggest

Ztech India IPO registrar

The book running lead manager of the IPO is Narnolia Financial Services Ltd while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar. Sanghamitra Borgohain and M/s Terramaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd are the promoters of the company. 

Read more: Beacon Trusteeship IPO opens for subscription: Check price band and key details

Ztech India IPO objectives and company details

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to meet the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, it said. Ztech India is involved in the waste management sector with focus on creating theme parks using recycled scrap materials. 

Read more: Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status online on Bigshare, BSE, NSE

Sanghamitra Borgohain, Managing Director of Z-Tech (India) Limited said, “We've achieved significant milestones in Sustainable Theme Park Development, Waste Water Management, and Geo Technical Solutions, with over 30 successful projects under our belt and numerous ongoing initiatives. Looking ahead, we're excited to diversify into Fast Forward Sports Arena and Pet Parks within our theme park segment, expand internationally, and explore the creation of Waste to Art Products."

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

News / Business / Ztech India IPO opens for subscription: Price band at 104 - 110 per share, key details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On