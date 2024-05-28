Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status online on Bigshare, BSE, NSE

Awfis Space IPO allotment: Share allotment for Awfis Space Solutions will be finalised today (May 28). For thsoe who have applied for the issue, you can check the Awfis Space IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. For those who have been allotted the shares, you will received them in your demat accounts on May 29. Refund process for others will begin as soon as the allotment is finalised. Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing date is fixed for May 30 on BSE and NSE. Awfis Space IPO allotment: For those who have been allotted the shares, you will received them in your demat accounts on May 29.

The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of ₹128 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,295,699 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each. The company will use net proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure for the establishment of new centre, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The book running lead managers for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status on registrar's website

You can check the Awfis Space IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd using these steps:

Login using the Bigshare link- https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Choose “Awfis Space Solutions IPO” Select "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID or Application No./CAF No" Click on “Search” and you will be able to see the allotment status on your screen

Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE

Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Choose 'Equity' under ‘Issue Type’ Select 'Issue Name' and select the IPO Enter application number or PAN.

Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status on NSE