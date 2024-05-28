Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status online on Bigshare, BSE, NSE
Awfis Space IPO allotment: Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing date is fixed for May 30 on BSE and NSE.
Awfis Space IPO allotment: Share allotment for Awfis Space Solutions will be finalised today (May 28). For thsoe who have applied for the issue, you can check the Awfis Space IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal- Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. For those who have been allotted the shares, you will received them in your demat accounts on May 29. Refund process for others will begin as soon as the allotment is finalised. Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing date is fixed for May 30 on BSE and NSE.
Read more: Hyundai Motor IPO: What we know so far about issue which may be India’s biggest
The IPO comprised of a fresh issue of ₹128 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,295,699 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each. The company will use net proceeds from the IPO to fund capital expenditure for the establishment of new centre, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The book running lead managers for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Read more: When Bill Gates predicted decline of iPod: 'As good as Apple may be…'
Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status on registrar's website
You can check the Awfis Space IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd using these steps:
- Login using the Bigshare link- https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html
- Choose “Awfis Space Solutions IPO”
- Select "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID or Application No./CAF No"
- Click on “Search” and you will be able to see the allotment status on your screen
Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE
Read more: Vilas Transcore IPO opens today: Price band set at ₹139-147 per share. Details
- Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- Choose 'Equity' under ‘Issue Type’
- Select 'Issue Name' and select the IPO
- Enter application number or PAN.
Awfis Space IPO allotment: How to check status on NSE
- Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
- Register using PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option
- Enter password, user name and captcha code
- You will be able to check the status on the next page that opens.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail