GSM Foils IPO allotment: How to check status online on Bigshare Services, NSE
GSM Foils IPO allotment: The IPO opened for subscription on May 24 and closed on May 28. The shares of the company are likely to be listed on NSE SME on May 31.
GSM Foils IPO allotment: The allotment for GSM Foils Ltd is expected to be finalised on May 29. The IPO closed with an overall subscription of more than 253 times as it received bids for more than 82.68 crore shares against 32,64,000 shares on offer. For those who have invested in the IPO, you can check the allotment status of GSM Foils public issue on the website of the IPO registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
GSM Foils IPO allotment: How to check status on Bigshare Services website
- Visit Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website at https://www.bigshareonline.com
- Select any server and click on IPO allotment status
- Click on GSM Foils Ltd from the dropdown menu
- Enter Application number or PAN and complete 'captcha' to verify
- Click on ‘Search’ and your allotment status will appear on the screen
GSM Foils IPO allotment: How to check status on NSE website
- Visit the NSE IPO allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
- Login with username and password
- Select GSM Foils Ltd and verify PAN
- Following this, enter IPO application Number and click on Submit to see the allotment status
GSM Foils IPO details
GSM Foil IPO comprised a fresh issue of 34.4 lakh equity shares priced at ₹32 per share. The minimum lot size was 4,000 for retail investors and the minimum investment amount was ₹1,28,000. The IPO opened for subscription on May 24 and closed on May 28. The shares of the company are likely to be listed on the NSE SME platform on May 31.
