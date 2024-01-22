From Ambani to Mittal, how billionaires are boosting Ayodhya's network infra

The consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir took place today, January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi heading the rituals in the newly-constructed temple. Some of the country's top businessman were also invited to the ceremony on Monday. Many top businessmen were invited to the consecration ceremony in Ram Mandir. (PTI)(PTI)

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were among the top business leaders who were invited to the event on Monday. Notably, billionaires and industrialists n of India are now actively working towards expanding the reach and telecom infrastructure of Ayodhya as it is set to see a massive boom in tourism soon.

Including Reliance Jio, three private telecom companies have announced the expansion of their networks in Ayodhya for improved connectivity and smooth communication for tourists when they come to visit the Ram Mandir.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio

Mukesh Ambani's company Reliance Jio had earlier announced that they will be expanding their network reach in Ayodhya owing to the increased footfall in the Uttar Pradesh city. Apart from this, JioTV also announced the first-ever 360 VR Darshan of Shri Ram at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, reported ANI.

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel announced that it has enhanced its coverage in the key tourist areas across Ayodhya, including airport, railway station, bus stand, key landmark areas, and hotels in the city. The company also laid down additional optic fiber cables, and installed cells on wheels (CoW) to expand its reach in the temple city, it said in a statement.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea announced that it has upgraded its network capacity in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, by reframing and upgrading the L2100 spectrum capacity in the remote areas of the city, as well as the Ram Mandir campus, reported ET Now. This expansion has been carried out by tying up with local authorities, VI said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya has seen a complete restructuring and revamp of the city over the past year in preparation of the increased tourist footfall in the city over the coming years. According to a report by brokerage firm Jefferies, Ayodhya can see over 50 million tourists soon, with improved connection with nearby cities through the newly build airport and increased capacity in its railway system.