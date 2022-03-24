Home / Business / GeM achieves order value of over 1 lakh crore in single year, PM Modi applauds
GeM achieves order value of over 1 lakh crore in single year, PM Modi applauds

According to Talleen Kumar, the government platform's CEO, its cumulative transactions grew from 51,154 crore a year ago to 1,00,610.3 crore as on March 25, 2022.
The Government e Marketplace (Twitter/Narendra Modi)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated the Government e Marketplace (GeM) as the Union government’s portal for procurement of goods and services for central and state government organisations crossed the milestone of 1 lakh crore in a single year.

“Happy to know that @GeM_India has achieved order value of 1 lakh crore in a single year! This is a significant increase from the previous years. The GeM platform is especially empowering MSMEs, with 57% of the order value coming from this sector,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

“The cumulative transaction value of goods and services procured from GeM grew from 51,154 crore a year ago to 1,00,610.3 crore as on March 25 this year. Also, the number of sellers rose from 3.45 lakh last year to 12.67 lakh as on March 25,” an Economic Times report quoted Talleen Kumar, the marketplace’s CEO, as saying.

Giving more numbers, Kumar said the number of start-ups registered on the platform grew to 8,864 from 5,592 on March 25, 2020. Pointing to the scale and coverage of procurement, he called this a ‘testament’ to GeM’s success in moving towards achieving the vision of a Unified Procurement System.

“Since GeM was launched in August 2016, a remarkable progress has been made in expanding its reach and scale through a strategy that is driven by technology and is user-focused. In the last 20 months, more than 200 software processes were used on the portal,” Kumar added.

GeM provides products ranging from office stationeries to vehicles. At present, automobiles, computers and office furniture are its top product categories, as per the report.

 

