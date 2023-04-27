Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on April 27: What are the latest rates in your city?

Gold and silver prices on April 27: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 27, 2023 06:34 AM IST

Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the fourth day of the week.

Gold prices on Thursday has slightly increased as compared with yesterday's cost. However, the price of silver has reduced by a negligible amount. According to Goodreturns, the cost of 1 gram 22K gold is 5,595, for 8 gram it is 44,760, for 10 gram 55,950 and similarly for 100 gram of 22K gold is 5,59,500.

Gold prices recently reached a three-week high in the international market.
Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K gold is priced at 6,104, 48,832, 61,040 and 6,10,400, respectively.

Check out city-wise rates of gold:

Cities22K gold (per 10 gram)24K gold (per 10 gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Gurgaon 56,100 61,190
Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune 55,950 61,040
Chennai, Coimbatore, Vijaywada, Vellore 55,420 61,550

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Customers must contact their local jewellers to find out the actual rates.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has seen a decline where 1 gram is priced at 76.50, 8 gram at 612,10 gram at 765, 100 gram at 7,650 and 1 kg at 76,700.

10 gram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Lucknow is priced at 765 and in Hyderabad, Kerala, Chennai, Bhubaneswar it is 802.

