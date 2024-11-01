Gold Rate Today 01-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The gold rate experienced an increase on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is now ₹8151.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹170.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7473.3 per gram, which is an increase of ₹150.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has declined by 1.08%, and over the last month, it has decreased by 3.72%. The silver rate is currently ₹103000.0 per kg, down by ₹200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹81513.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from the previous day's price of ₹80633.0 for 10 grams on 31-10-2024, and last week's price of ₹79763.0 for 10 grams on 26-10-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹103000.0 per kg, which is higher than the price of ₹102200.0 per kg on 31-10-2024, and up from ₹101000.0 per kg on 26-10-2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹81361.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹80481.0 for 10 grams yesterday and ₹79611.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹111600.0 per kg, an increase from ₹110800.0 per kg on the previous day and up from ₹109600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹81367.0 for 10 grams, which is higher than the ₹80487.0 for 10 grams on 31-10-2024, and up from ₹79617.0 for 10 grams the week prior.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹102300.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹101500.0 per kg yesterday and up from ₹100300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹81365.0 for 10 grams, compared to ₹80485.0 for 10 grams on 31-10-2024, and ₹79615.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at ₹103800.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹103000.0 per kg yesterday and up from ₹101800.0 per kg last week.

At the time of publication, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at ₹78962.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹1.577. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹94655.0 per kg, down by ₹3.156.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all play a crucial role in determining prices. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic landscape and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.