Gold Rate Today 01-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 01, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 81513.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 103000.0/Kg in Delhi.

The gold rate experienced an increase on Friday. The price of 24 carat gold is now 8151.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 170.0. Meanwhile, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7473.3 per gram, which is an increase of 150.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has declined by 1.08%, and over the last month, it has decreased by 3.72%. The silver rate is currently 103000.0 per kg, down by 200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 81513.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from the previous day's price of 80633.0 for 10 grams on 31-10-2024, and last week's price of 79763.0 for 10 grams on 26-10-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 103000.0 per kg, which is higher than the price of 102200.0 per kg on 31-10-2024, and up from 101000.0 per kg on 26-10-2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 81361.0 for 10 grams, compared to 80481.0 for 10 grams yesterday and 79611.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 111600.0 per kg, an increase from 110800.0 per kg on the previous day and up from 109600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 81367.0 for 10 grams, which is higher than the 80487.0 for 10 grams on 31-10-2024, and up from 79617.0 for 10 grams the week prior.

The silver rate in Mumbai today is 102300.0 per kg, which is an increase from 101500.0 per kg yesterday and up from 100300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 81365.0 for 10 grams, compared to 80485.0 for 10 grams on 31-10-2024, and 79615.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today stands at 103800.0 per kg, which is an increase from 103000.0 per kg yesterday and up from 101800.0 per kg last week.

At the time of publication, the gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78962.0 per 10 gm, down by 1.577. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 94655.0 per kg, down by 3.156.

The prices of gold and silver are influenced by a variety of factors, including input from major jewelers. Factors such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all play a crucial role in determining prices. Additionally, international elements such as the global economic landscape and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
