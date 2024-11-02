Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 02-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 02, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80723.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 100000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The rate of 24 carat gold has decreased, now standing at 8072.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 790.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is recorded at 7401.3 per gram, down by 720.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -1.08% over the past week, and a decline of -4.44% over the past month. The silver rate is currently 100000.0 per kg, having decreased by 3000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate today in Delhi is 80723.0/10 grams. In comparison, the price on 01-11-2024 was 81343.0/10 grams, and last week on 27-10-2024, it was 80463.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate today in Delhi is 100000.0/Kg. On 01-11-2024, the price was 103200.0/Kg, while last week on 27-10-2024, it was 101100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The current gold rate in Chennai is 80571.0/10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was 81191.0/10 grams, and last week it was 80311.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 108600.0/Kg. Yesterday, the price was 111800.0/Kg, and last week it was 109700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is 80577.0/10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was 81197.0/10 grams, and last week it was 80317.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is 99300.0/Kg. On 01-11-2024, the price was 102500.0/Kg, and last week it was 100400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 80575.0/10 grams. The previous day's price was 81195.0/10 grams, and last week's price was 80315.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 100800.0/Kg. On 01-11-2024, it was 104000.0/Kg, and last week it was 101900.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at 78830.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of 0.51 at the time of this report.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures are trading at 99827.0 per kg, with an increase of 1.046 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements affecting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
