Gold Rate Today 02-11-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The rate of 24 carat gold has decreased, now standing at ₹8072.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹790.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is recorded at ₹7401.3 per gram, down by ₹720.0. Gold silver image

The rate of 24 carat gold has experienced a change of -1.08% over the past week, and a decline of -4.44% over the past month. The silver rate is currently ₹100000.0 per kg, having decreased by ₹3000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: The gold rate today in Delhi is ₹80723.0/10 grams. In comparison, the price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81343.0/10 grams, and last week on 27-10-2024, it was ₹80463.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate today in Delhi is ₹100000.0/Kg. On 01-11-2024, the price was ₹103200.0/Kg, while last week on 27-10-2024, it was ₹101100.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: The current gold rate in Chennai is ₹80571.0/10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81191.0/10 grams, and last week it was ₹80311.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹108600.0/Kg. Yesterday, the price was ₹111800.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹109700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: The gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹80577.0/10 grams. The price on 01-11-2024 was ₹81197.0/10 grams, and last week it was ₹80317.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹99300.0/Kg. On 01-11-2024, the price was ₹102500.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹100400.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹80575.0/10 grams. The previous day's price was ₹81195.0/10 grams, and last week's price was ₹80315.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹100800.0/Kg. On 01-11-2024, it was ₹104000.0/Kg, and last week it was ₹101900.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹78830.0 per 10 gm, reflecting an increase of ₹0.51 at the time of this report.

The silver May 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹99827.0 per kg, with an increase of ₹1.046 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by a multitude of factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements affecting prices include global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.