Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 26-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 26, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79763.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 101000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate increased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7976.3 per gm, up by 130.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7313.3 per gm, up by 120.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.82%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.83%. The silver rate is 101000.0 per kg, down by 4000.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 79763.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-10-2024, the price of gold was 80253.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-10-2024 was 79593.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 101000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-10-2024, the price of silver was 107200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-10-2024 was 102600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 79611.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-10-2024, the price of gold was 80101.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-10-2024 was 79441.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 109600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-10-2024, the price of silver was 114800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-10-2024 was 109700.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 79617.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-10-2024, the price of gold was 80107.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-10-2024 was 79447.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 100300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-10-2024, the price of silver was 106500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-10-2024 was 101900.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 79615.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 25-10-2024, the price of gold was 80105.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 20-10-2024 was 79445.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 101800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 25-10-2024, the price of silver was 108000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 20-10-2024 was 103400.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 78562.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.3 at the time of publishing. The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 99716.0 per kg, up by 0.229 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //