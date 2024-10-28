Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 28-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 28, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 80453.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 101000.0/Kg in Delhi.

The price of gold decreased on Monday, with the rate of 24 carat gold standing at 8045.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is currently 7376.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.08%, while it has decreased by 2.75% over the last month. The silver rate is reported at 101000.0 per kg, down by 100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is 80453.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 27-10-2024, the price was 79763.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, dated 22-10-2024, was 79823.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 101000.0 per kg. The price remained unchanged from the previous day, which was also 101000.0 per kg, but decreased from 104200.0 per kg last week on 22-10-2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 80301.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from 79611.0 for 10 grams yesterday, and from 79671.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 109600.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's price but lower than 111800.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 80307.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 79617.0 for 10 grams yesterday and from 79677.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at 100300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price and lower than 103500.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is 80305.0 for 10 grams today, up from 79615.0 for 10 grams yesterday and from 79675.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 101800.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day but down from 105000.0 per kg last week.

As of now, the gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at 78634.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 0.501 at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at 96216.0 per kg, down by 0.945.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price changes. Additionally, international factors, including the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
