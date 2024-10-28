Gold Rate Today 28-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

The price of gold decreased on Monday, with the rate of 24 carat gold standing at ₹8045.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹10.0. The rate for 22 carat gold is currently ₹7376.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

In the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has changed by 0.08%, while it has decreased by 2.75% over the last month. The silver rate is reported at ₹101000.0 per kg, down by ₹100.0.

Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹80453.0 for 10 grams. On the previous day, 27-10-2024, the price was ₹79763.0 for 10 grams, and the price from last week, dated 22-10-2024, was ₹79823.0 for 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹101000.0 per kg. The price remained unchanged from the previous day, which was also ₹101000.0 per kg, but decreased from ₹104200.0 per kg last week on 22-10-2024.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹80301.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹79611.0 for 10 grams yesterday, and from ₹79671.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹109600.0 per kg, consistent with yesterday's price but lower than ₹111800.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹80307.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹79617.0 for 10 grams yesterday and from ₹79677.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at ₹100300.0 per kg, unchanged from yesterday's price and lower than ₹103500.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate is ₹80305.0 for 10 grams today, up from ₹79615.0 for 10 grams yesterday and from ₹79675.0 for 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹101800.0 per kg, unchanged from the previous day but down from ₹105000.0 per kg last week.

As of now, the gold February 2025 MCX futures are trading at ₹78634.0 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹0.501 at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹96216.0 per kg, down by ₹0.945.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies all contribute to price changes. Additionally, international factors, including the global economic state and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also impact gold rates in the Indian market.