Gold steady near record high. Will yellow metal continue to shine this week?

Bloomberg |
Sep 23, 2024 08:30 AM IST

Gold remains near record levels, trading at $2,621.11 an ounce amid expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Gold steadied near a record, with upcoming US data expected to give clues on whether the Federal Reserve’s 50-basis-point rate reduction last week will be the first in a series of aggressive cuts.

Economic data later this week could influence monetary policy, while tensions in the Middle East are heightening gold's appeal as a safe haven.
Bullion traded near $2,620 an ounce after hitting an all-time high of $2,625.77 an ounce on Friday. A batch of economic data — including the US personal consumption expenditures gauge and jobless claims — are scheduled to be released later in the week.

On Friday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he’d likely back quarter-point cuts at each of the next two central bank policy meetings in November and December, should the economy evolve as he expects. Still, he said another half-percentage-point cut could eventuate if the job market weakens.

Gold traders were also monitoring escalating tensions in the Middle East, on concerns fighting between Hezbollah and Israel could broaden into a wider regional conflict. That would likely bolster the metal’s haven status.

Spot gold was little changed $2,621.11 an ounce as of 7:51 a.m. in Singapore, following a 1.7% gain last week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was stable. Silver, palladium and platinum all declined.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
