HDFC Bank rule change from October 1: New reward points rules for these credit cards

The loyalty program for certain credit cards at HDFC Bank has been modified and the new rules will come into effect on October 1, 2024. As per the new changes, HDFC Bank capped redemption of reward points for Apple Products to one product every calendar quarter on the Smartbuy platform, among other changes. Starting October 1, 2024, HDFC Bank limits the redemption of reward points for Apple products to one per calendar quarter on the SmartBuy platform for Infinia & Infinia Metal cards.(Reuters)

As per HDFC Bank website, “On the HDFC Bank SmartBuy portal, redemption of Reward Points to get Apple Products is capped to one product for every calendar quarter, effective October 1st, 2024. Calendar quarters: April to June, July to September, October to December, January to March. This applies only to Infinia & Infinia Metal Cards.

The bank said, "On HDFC Bank SmartBuy portal, redemption of Reward Points for Tanishq vouchers will be capped at 50,000 Reward Points for every calendar quarter, starting October 1st, 2024. Calendar quarters: April to June, July to September, October to December, January to March. This applies only to Infinia & Infinia Metal Cards.”

What about Infinia credit card?

According to the HDFC Bank website, “Joining/Renewal Membership Fee – Rs. 12,500 + Applicable Taxes. Enjoy Welcome and Renewal benefit of 12,500 reward points* upon fee realisation and card activation. Spend 10 lakhs or more in the preceding 12 months and get renewal membership fee waived off for next year.”