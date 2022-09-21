Home / Business / How much did Gautam Adani earn daily last year?

How much did Gautam Adani earn daily last year?

Published on Sep 21, 2022 04:32 PM IST

According to the Hurun India rich list 2022, Gautam Adani's net worth is ₹10.94 lakh crores against Ambani's 7.94 lakh crore wealth. Serum Institute of India chairman and managing director Cyrus Poonawalla is placed at third spot with a wealth of ₹2.05 lakh crore.

AMNLis a subsidiary of Gautam Adani's Adani group and houses the media business of the Adani Group.
ByAryan Prakash

Billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani is the world's second richest man according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is ahead of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Louis Vitton boss Bernard Arnault. But do you know much he earned in a day to achieve the feat?

The Hurun India's Rich list 2022 shows the 60-year-old tycoon earned 1,612 crore a day last year, witnessing an astounding jump of 116 per cent in his net worth to edge past Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and occupy the top spot.

According to the list, Adani's net worth is 10.94 lakh crores against Ambani's 7.94 lakh crore wealth. Serum Institute of India chairman and managing director Cyrus Poonawalla is placed at third spot with a wealth of 2.05 lakh crore. The other billionaires in the list include Shiv Nadar, Radhakishan Damani, SP Hinduja, Laxmi Niwas Mittal and others.

Adani, who is Asia's richest man, has been in a neck-and-neck contest with the likes of Bezos and Arnault for the second spot on the global billionaires list. He is far behind Tesla founder Elon Musk who is the richest man on the planet. The Ahmedabad-born industrialist is the founder of business conglomerate Adani Group, which is the largest port operator in the country. The group has interests in cement, infrastructure, commodities, power generation and transmission and real estate.

Adani recently completed a $6.5 billion acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC, and has now set his eyes on becoming the largest cement manufacturer in the country.

In a latest development, the Adani Group has pledged its entire stake worth $13 billion in Ambuja Cements and ACC, PTI reported. According to regulatory updates, the group has encumbered its 63.15 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements and 56.7 per cent stake in ACC (of which 50 per cent is held by Ambuja) to the Hong Kong Branch of Deutsche Bank AG.

This is "for the benefit of certain lenders and other finance parties," said Adani Group which has now chalked out plans to double the cement manufacturing capacity to 140 million tonne in next five years.

(With PTI inputs)

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

