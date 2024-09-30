Menu Explore
How to check Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO allotment status online

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 02:28 PM IST

Unilex Colours and Chemicals' IPO share allotment will be finalized on September 30, following strong investor interest with 35.03 times subscription.

The allotment of shares for the initial public offering of Unilex Colours and Chemicals is expected to be finalized on September 30. The shares of the IPO- which received a strong response from investors as the issue was subscribed 35.03 times on the last day- are likely to be listed on the NSE SME on October 3. The SME IPO- which began on September 25 and closed on September 27- amounted to 31.32 crore and consists entirely of a fresh issue of 36 lakh shares. The price band for this IPO was set between 82 to 87 per share.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO allotment can be checked on Link Intime India Private Ltd. The IPO, amounting to 31.32 crore, will list on NSE SME on October 3.

How to check Unilex Colours and Chemicals IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd

Investors can check the IPO allotment status on Link Intime India using the following steps:

1. Visit IPO allotment page on Link Intime India

Read more: KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment today: How to check status online

2. Choose 'Unilex Colours and Chemicals Limited' from dropdown menu

3. Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC and enter the required information

4. Click 'Submit' button to check your allotment status.

Unilex Colours and Chemicals specialises in manufacturing pigments, trading chemicals and producing food colours under its registered brand name Unilex.

The company caters to both domestic and international markets offering a diverse range of pigment solutions for various industries and through the IPO, it intends to use the funds raised from the public issue to support its working capital needs, settle debts and use for general corporate purposes.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
