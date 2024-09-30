Menu Explore
KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment today: How to check status online

ByHT News Desk
Sep 30, 2024 01:53 PM IST

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO share allotment is set for finalization after strong demand, with subscriptions at 214.42 times the offer.

The allotment of shares in KRN Heat Exchanger IPO is set to be finalised today (September 30). The issue opened for subscription from September 25 to September 27 and witnessed strong demand across investor categories. The 341.95 -crore IPO was subscribed 214.42 times receiving bids for 235.71 crore shares, compared to the 1.09 crore shares offered for subscription. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked the issue 431.63 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 253.04 times and retail quota was taken 98.29 times.

KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment will be finalized after a 214.42 times subscription. The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>341.95 crore IPO intends to fund a manufacturing facility in Rajasthan. Allotment status can be checked on BSE, NSE, and Bigshare Services.
The price band was set at 209 to 220 and through the IPO the company aims to use the proceeds to set up a new manufacturing facility at Neemrana, Alwar, Rajasthan for its wholly-owned subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products Pvt Ltd as well as for general corporate purposes.

How to check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO allotment status?

You can check share allotment status of the IPO on the BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website. Here's how you do so on the NSE website:

1. Go to the NSE IPO allotment status page

2. Enter username and password and choose ‘KRN Heat Exchanger’ from the drop-down menu

3. Enter PAN details and your IPO application number

4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

You can also check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO share allotment status on the BSE website in the same way by using PAN details and IPO application number.

You can also check KRN Heat Exchanger IPO share allotment status on the BigShare Services website using the following steps:

1. Go to official website of the registrar BigShare Services Private Ltd

2. Choose IPO allotment status option and select any one of the three servers

3. Choose ‘KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration’ from the dropdown menu and enter your details

4. Clear Captcha and click on ‘Search button’

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
